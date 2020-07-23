James May opens up on the uncertain future of The Grand Tour

What's next for the Amazon Prime series?

James May has given an update on the future of his Amazon Prime series, The Grand Tour.

He presents the show with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, who he’s worked with for almost 17 years.

In an interview with The Sun, he revealed that lockdown is the longest the trio has ever been apart.

He joked, “Three glorious months — it was just amazing. I think that’s why I’m so fit and healthy at the moment, not having the stress of having to deal with them.”

James added, “We had a socially distanced meeting last month with face masks, planning possible future trips.

“We had to have a quick half hour in person because it was getting quite difficult on Zoom. We’re all getting tired of Zoom.”

But unfortunately lockdown came at a terrible time, because they had planned more trips for their hit series.

They were expecting to embark on an epic trip to Russia, but James acknowledged there could’ve been problems if they had gone.

He said, “If we’d gone, we would have been quarantined or not been allowed home.

“The effects of lockdown on making TV shows is that we have to retract our ambitions for travel.

“It’s not just, ‘Can we get on an aeroplane and go somewhere?’ but, ‘Are we going to be able to do anything when we get there?’”

“I think Amazon would say the same thing. We would rather wait a bit longer rather than rushing it for the sake of it and coming out with something half-arsed.”

However, James has reassured fans that things are “postponed not cancelled”, so hopefully we’ll see more soon!

The Grand Tour is available to stream on Amazon Prime.