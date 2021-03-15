James Nesbitt ‘thrilled’ as Bloodlands gets second series

Bloodlands will return!

Bloodlands series 2 has been confirmed by the BBC after the success of the crime drama, set in Northern Ireland.

The show’s first four episodes followed DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt). Tom’s past came back to haunt him after a political assassin, codenamed Goliath, resurfaced in Belfast after 20 years.

The show concluded last night by revealing the identity of Goliath, and the second series will have to deal with the fall out from this shocking revelation.

James Nesbitt said: “I’m thrilled that viewers responded to Bloodlands so positively and that we will be returning for a second series. I’m always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick.”

Bloodlands launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers, making it the biggest new drama since June 2020. Bloodlands also saw a 52 percent audience share in Northern Ireland. This impressive share makes it the biggest-ever drama launched locally for the BBC.

Bloodlands was the first production from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s production company HTM Television. Jed will continue to serve as executive producer on Bloodlands series 2.

Mercurio said: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled our debut production has been recommissioned. It’s a tribute to the quality of Chris Brandon’s writing, the hard work of our cred and the brilliant performance of our cast led by James Nesbitt.

“We’re grateful for the outstanding support we’ve received from the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen and can’t wait to reward Bloodlands fans with another twisty case for Brannick and co.”

Filming will once again take place in and around the Belfast area in Bloodlands series 2. We don’t yet have a release date for the newly-announced second season.

Did you miss Bloodlands? All four episodes of Jed Mercurio’s Irish crime drama are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now! For even more shows to enjoy, check out our TV Guide.