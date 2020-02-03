Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas teases big twists ahead with Richard Blackwood’s new character

A familiar villain will be returning to Hollyoaks this week, and actor Jamie Lomas has spilled the beans on what to expect.



Appearing on This Morning, Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about reprising his role as Warren Fox.

Teasing his return to the suburb, Jamie revealed that viewers will have the opportunity to learn a lot more about Warren’s background, including his upbringing.

Next week, fans will learn that Warren grew up in a children’s home and that new character Felix (Richard Blackwood) will play a huge part in that storyline.

Jamie told Holly and Phil, “We’ve got Richard Blackwood, he’s just come in. He’s going to be a great addition to the show, and he was part of Warren’s history growing up in the children’s home.

“We’re going to really delve in to that, why Warren is the way that he is, and I think the fans will love it. 25 [years] is such an achievement and I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of it.”

Hollyoaks’ official Twitter account shared news of his return, alongside photos of Jamie on the This Morning set.

They wrote, ‘This is just too much to handle! 😍 Did you catch @jamielomas1 on #ThisMorning? He was talking all things #Hollyoaks and what’s coming up for Warren! We can’t wait to see it all unfold… 😲’

Whilst we’re excited to learn more about Warren, new character Felix seems equally as intriguing. He’s the ex of Martine Deveraux, and the father of Mitchell and secret twin Toby.

Recently, Mitchell got himself into a heated argument with Azim, and viewers weren’t happy about his comments.

So there’s plenty of family drama afoot, and the dynamic between Warren and Felix is bound to get interesting…

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.