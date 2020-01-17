Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas reveals what’s in store for Warren Fox following dramatic scenes tonight

Scheming Warren Fox is reeling to discover Sienna has vanished with their twins Sophie and Sebastian. How will he get Sienna and his kids back and will he use Brody to help him?

Since his sudden return in Hollyoaks to Chester, the tables have dramatically turned on Warren Fox played by actor Jamie Lomas.

In tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Warren is horrified to discover that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has fled the village with their twins, Sophie and Sebastian. And to add to the horror, it was his own son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) who helped her get away.

Viewers have seen Warren keeping Sienna’s other half, Brody Woodward (Adam Woodward) hostage in a shipping container, as a bargaining chip to get what he wants but everything is starting to unravel for the hardman.

With Sienna gone and his children missing, what is Warren going to do next and will he team up with Brody to try and get Sienna and his kids back?

Here Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas tells us what’s in store for Warren…

Does Warren trust Brody, after keeping him hostage all week?

JL: “Yes I think he does. They’ve had a moment in the container when Brody tells Warren about the abuse he suffered with Buster, and Warren really feels for him. Warren thinks he’s very brave for what he went through and has a new found respect for him. So they bond and could even become mates in future. So I think he does trust Brody. It’s Sienna he doesn’t trust and that’s what he’s got to be wary of.”

Is this karma? After all it was Warren who did a runner with the twins two years ago? Can you remind viewers what happened….





JL: “Two years ago Warren kidnapped Sienna whilst she was pregnant but after she’d had the twins she double crossed him. She said that if he didn’t leave, she would phone the police, and he’d be going to prison for a very long time. Warren felt that taking those kids was his only choice, otherwise he was either going to jail, or he’d be forced to leave and never see his kids again. He just couldn’t deal with that. He realised he could take his them and be a dad in another country, so he did just that.”

Does Warren feel betrayed by his son Joel for letting Sienna get away this time round?

JL: “He definitely feels betrayed by Joel but he can kind of see why he’s done it. Warren knows deep down that what he did, taking those kids away from their mum for two years, was wrong. Deep down he knows what’s happening now is karma for him, and Joel was just trying to do the right thing.”

Do you think Sienna in danger?

JL: “I think it depends on the situation; you’re always in danger where Warren Fox is concerned especially if you betray him. He knows taking those kids was wrong and Sienna’s been without them for the last two years. Now he wants to form a relationship with Sienna. He just wants the kids back safe and sound.”

How is it being back on Hollyoaks ?





JL: “It’s fantastic to be back it’s always great to come back to Hollyoaks and see my friends. The cast and crew are such amazing people. I’ve been here a long time on and off, and we are a family here. It’s always amazing to put the mask back on with Warren Fox and come and cause trouble. The writers are amazing they write fantastically well for Warren Fox. They’re never short of stories and I’m very lucky that Bryan created a character like Warren and I get the opportunity to play him.”

