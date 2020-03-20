Jamie Oliver to host coronavirus cooking show for Channel 4

The new show will aim to help people during the current pandemic...

Jamie Oliver will front a brand new C4 cooking show during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on Monday 23rd March at 5:30pm, Jamie will host a weekday half-hour cookery show to take things back to basics.

The new programme is called Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, and will show viewers cooking tips and hacks to try at home.

C4 has announced that viewers should expect easy recipes drawn entirely from the cupboard and the freezer that are both nutritious and delicious.

As well as this, Jamie will demonstrate how to make bread and pasta from scratch, for those struggling to pick up the household staples from the supermarket.

In a statement, Jamie Oliver said, “Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.

“This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got.”

He added, “Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.”

The TV chef has also been sharing recipes on his social media, after receiving requests from fans during these uncertain times.

Speaking about the new cooking show, Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4 said, “Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families? Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have.”

She added, “We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful.”

The series will run for five episodes, each one focusing on different recipes and ideas suited to easy at home cooking.

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On starts on Monday 23rd March at 5:30pm on C4.