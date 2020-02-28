Jane McDonald reveals why she’s quit all her Channel 5 shows

Jane waves goodbye to Channel 5

Jane McDonald has surprised fans by quitting all her hugely popular Channel 5 shows.

The 56-year-old star revealed that after a long association with the broadcaster, which had seen “an incredible four and half years of travelling,” she’d decided to step away.

Jane explained on her official website that she wanted to focus on her “music and tours and exciting new projects”.

She said: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5. It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 Cruises and over 100 flights.

“It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.

“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.

“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”

The news is sure to disappoint fans of her hit shows on Channel 5, which have attracted millions of viewers. Her series have included Holidaying with Jane McDonald, Jane McDonald & Friends and, perhaps most famously, Cruising With Jane McDonald. Some of Jane’s shows can be watched on My5.

Her recent series, Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends, saw her road-test dream breaks with the help of some showbiz pals.

Jane shot to fame when she appeared on the BBC’s The Cruise documentary series in 1998.

Talking about her love of cruising, she once told us: “I love the sea. My mother told me the first time she took to me to the seaside I screamed and clapped. I gave it a round of applause! All these years later, I still love everything about it. I used to get really travel sick as a child, but since getting my sea legs I’ve never looked back.”