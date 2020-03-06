Jane McDonald gives update on whether she’s giving up telly after her surpise C5 decision

Excting times ahead for Jane...

Jane McDonald announced that she was quitting her popular Channel 5 shows last month, after four and a half years of travelling and filming.

The hugely popular star appeared on Friday’s episode of This Morning, to speak to Eamonn and Ruth about the decision.

She told the hosts,“It’s been fabulous. It really has. I’ve had the most amazing four and a half years.”

She added, “I just think it’s time to step aside, pass the baton on. I thank Channel 5 for giving me the experiences that I’ve had.”

However, despite waving goodbye to cruising, she reassured fans that she’s not leaving television.

She said, “I’ve been away such a lot, so I’m only giving up travelling, I’m not giving up television.

“It’s always about going on that gut feeling and knowing when to go.”

Now, Jane McDonald is set for a cruise adventure with Floating Festivals.

During this, Jane will perform two big shows for fans aboard the cruise.

Jane revealed, “This year is so exciting, I have so many wonderful things happening this year.

“I’m going on tour, I have a massive tour, it’s where I love to be.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman will be taking over Cruising & Holidaying.

Jane tweeted her support, writing, I’m so delighted that @SusanCalman is taking over Cruising & Holidaying. She is going to be fabulous! Wishing you the best of luck ever Susan. I’m sure you will have a ball. I certainly did. Lots of love Jane xxx”

So don’t worry, Jane will still be on our screens!