The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has a new BBC1 series – all you need to know!

DIY enthusiast Jay Blades is going to be giving us all a helping hand at home with his brand new BBC1 series Jay Blades' Home Fix. Here we tell you everything you need to know....

Furniture restorer Jay Blades, who has became a familiar face from presenting popular BBC shows, The Repair Shop and Money For Nothing, is going to help viewers master basic repair skills around the house and will be inspiring people to try new things with his new daytime series, Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jay Blades’ Home Fix

Do I need to be interested in DIY to enjoy it?

No. This is for anyone who wants to learn some basic skills, build confidence and tackle jobs they might normally avoid as well as showing us how to upcycle old and unloved items.

Jay says : “The reason so many people shy away from DIY is because what they’ve tried before has failed. With this series, what we’re doing is showing you how NOT to fail. We want to get everyone enthusiastic about fixing and making. I’d describe it as a grown up Blue Peter meets Saturday Kitchen.”

What will the format be?

Jay will be giving step by step demonstrations from his workshop and cover a whole range of things such as how to put up a shelf and how to perfect your paint technique. He will also be dispelling some common DIY myths.

Jay Blades will dig into the archives…

Are there other people featured in the show?

Yes, Jay will be delving into the BBC archives to bring a whole host of top DIY tips and inspirational advice from BBC presenters including Tommy Walsh from Ground Force and Money for Nothing’s expert up-cycler Sarah Moore.

Will I need to fork out on expensive equipment or tools?

No. The point of the show is to make it accessible to everyone and also show how simple and straight-forward it is to do things yourself for very little money and with simple equipment.

Jay says, “I’ll be doing things like showing people how to use a saw, how to drill but also the alternatives, so if you haven’t got a drill or a saw, I can show you how to make something with glue, and if you haven’t got glue then there’ll be other options. I want everyone to feel they can do it. I’ve also got tips on things like how to make your own furniture polish at home using household ingredients.”

When does it start and how many episodes are there?

The series will begin on Bank Holiday Monday and will run for ten episodes over two weeks on BBC1 every week day morning at 10 am.

What else does Jay Blades say about it?

Jay says: “I would love people to get back to that whole movement of ‘Make do and mend’ of hanging on to what we’ve got and making the best of it. I think we should all be doing that. This pandemic has created communities. Now we need to create a DIY community, let’s get making stuff. Let’s get fixing stuff. Let’s make it happen!”

Jay Blades’ Home Fix, starts Bank Holiday Monday, BBC1, 10am