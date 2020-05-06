The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades to present new BBC1 series Home Fix

The DIY enthusiast will be sharing top lockdown tips...

Jay Blades will present a new BBC1 series from his home workshop amid lockdown.

Home Fix sees Jay showing viewers how to be more handy.

Jay will be aided by a catalogue of BBC home and garden archive as he encourages viewers to try something new.

Through simple demonstrations, he’ll show people how to do outstanding tasks themselves.

Lockdown has encouraged more people to take up DIY and teach themselves a new skill.

Jay will be dispelling myths and offering simple solutions during the 45 minute episodes.

Whether it’s straightening a wonky shelf to mastering painting technique, Jay is here to help.

Jay Blades Home Fix aims to teach people basic DIY skills so they can succeed at home projects.

He revealed many people are hesitant to start projects in the first place.

He said, “DIY is a real passion of mine, but sometimes even the most simple tasks are met with hesitation – and this is usually because people have failed at past projects.

“My motto is ‘plan to avoid disappointment’ and in doing that, you will always be equipped with the tools to tackle the job in hand, and avoid becoming overwhelmed by unforeseen issues.”

He adds, “I’m especially looking forward to taking a look back through the BBC archive and sharing expert tips to encourage viewers to get stuck in at home and embrace DIY during lockdown – or dare I say, enjoy it.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime adds, “Many of us have lost the basic life skills of previous generations that had to make do and mend, but with Jay’s expertise and can-do attitude, this new series will help set viewers on a new path to self-sufficiency.”

Jay Blades Home Fix will air weekdays on BBC1.