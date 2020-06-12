Jay Blades to present new series The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain

The Repair Shop is back with a twist!

Jay Blades will present a new edition of The Repair Shop which will offer a unique look at heirlooms.

The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain will explore the untold stories of ordinary people and how objects shaped their life.

This programme will take viewers on a journey to discover why heirlooms shape the past and influence modern living.

It will cover espionage and World War One to immigration and mid-century modern design.

Each episode will focus on a different theme, offering a deep dive into heirlooms and their significance.

In addition, viewers will get to know more about the experts featured on the programme.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, says, “The Repair Shop’s experts have taken us on an incredible journey from the past to the present through their painstaking and loving restorations.

“Throughout, we’ve learnt about some extraordinary items which hold a mirror to modern Britain and the way we live now and this new series celebrates that.”

Jay Blades has also commented, saying, “I absolutely love working on The Repair Shop, and for me it’s always been about the personal stories behind the items.

“The new series has made me fall in love all over again, the history is just so powerful and if you close your eyes you actually feel like you’ve been transported back to a moment in time.”

Most recently, Jay presented a series aiming to help people in lockdown.

Home Fix saw him dispelling myths and offering simple solutions to common DIY problems.

These included straightening a wonky shelf and mastering painting techniques, in the hope that people would use lockdown to finish outstanding projects.

The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain will have 15 episodes in total, with an air date to be confirmed.