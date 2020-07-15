From famous friends to his huge family, there is lots to learn about Jay Blades...

Jay Blades has become a household name thanks to his presenting role on BBC One restoration show The Repair Shop.

The presenter has appeared on the show since it began back in 2017, and since then he’s been inspiring people to up-cycle their furniture.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

He also presents TV show Money For Nothing

He’s appeared on shows like Would I Lie To You? and Richard Osman‘s House of Games

He lives in Wolverhampton

Jay Blades: little known facts about the presenter…

1. Jay Blades has a passion for interior design

Jay is a modern furniture restorer and up cycler who has a passion for sustainability and the environment. He loves nothing more than to source vintage furniture and bring them back to life, and when he’s not wowing us with his skills on television, Jay can be found adding to his collection of statement furniture, which you can buy on his website, Jay&Co.

2. Jay Blades took part in Celebrity MasterChef

In 2018 Jay showed off his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef, impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his hard work in the kitchen. Writing about his time on the show on his blog, Jay said: “I never thought I would be seen on such an iconic show. I am proud and the whole experience was amazing.” Sadly Jay didn’t make it to the final, and it was former EastEnders star John Partridge who took home the trophy.

3. He comes from a huge family

Jay has revealed that he is one of 26 children… yes, that’s right, he has 25 brothers and sisters! He told Mail on Sunday that he first met his father when he was 21 years old… “He told me I had four other siblings, but then I found out that wasn’t true at all. I have 25 in total, including six in America, two in Africa, and three in Jamaica. I’ve met 11 of them and I am really close to my half-sister, Sophie.”

4. Jay Blades left school at 15

Jay has admitted that he never thought he would make a career in television, having had a tough start to life growing up in Hackney. He left school at 15, and after doing a number of jobs he decided to challenge himself by going back to school and studying criminology and philosophy at university.

5. He is the co-founder of two charitable organisations

Jay helped launch award-winning social enterprises Out of The Dark and Street of Dreams, both of which help disadvantaged young people realise their full potential, giving them the skills to make a success of their future.

6. He’s friends with Gok Wan

Jay became friends with Gok after appearing as an expert on his show Fill Your House For Free and the pair often chat about one another on their social media.

7. He’s writing an autobiography

Jay announced on his Twitter page in June that he is writing an autobiography that will be out in May next year. Watch this space!

Jay Blades’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the BBC presenter…

How old is he?

Jay Blades’ age is 50.

Is he in a relationship?

Jay Blades has been in a relationship with Christine Goodman for four years.

Does he have kids?

Jay Blades has three children, a daughter called Zola and two children from previous relationships.

Where was he born?

Jay Blades was born in Hackney, East London.

Twitter: @Jay_n_co

Instagram: @jay_n_co

The repair Shop airs Wednesday on BBC One at 8pm.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main pic: Getty