Jennifer Metcalfe is a Hollyoaks legend, but she's also been in another popular soap!

Hollyoaks fans will be very familiar with Jennifer Metcalfe, who’s played man-eating but fiercely loyal Mercedes McQueen since 2006.

Over the years Jennifer’s Hollyoaks alter ego has been at the centre of some of the soaps most hard-hitting storylines, and at one point she was even killed off in 2014, only for her to return to the soap after being found alive and well and living in France in 2015.

But how much do you really know about Jennifer herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

Jennifer took part in ITV reality show Dancing on Ice in 2011

She was a huge hit when she appeared on the Celebrity Juice panel

She’s won lots of awards for her role on Hollyoaks

But what else do we know about Jennifer? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Jennifer Metcalfe: Little known facts about the soap star…

1. Jennifer Metcalfe’s first soap role wasn’t actually Hollyoaks

We all know Jennifer as sassy Mercedes McQueen, but in 2002 she spent a lot of time in the Woolpack!

That’s right, Jennifer had a role in Emmerdale where she played Jade Nicholls. At the time, she was credited as ‘Jenny Metcalfe’.

2. She used to work as a fitness instructor

Jennifer has a degree in Health and Fitness, and worked as a fitness instructor between acting gigs. She has worked at the Richard Dunn Sports Centre, in Odsal, and Thornton Recreation Centre.

In addition to her degree, she attended the Scala Kids drama school in her hometown of Bradford where she began acting at the age of 12.

3. Jennifer Metcalfe is dating a former Geordie Shore star

The Hollyoaks star is in a relationship with Greg Lake, who appeared in series one of the reality series Geordie Shore. Greg left the series after just one series though, except to appear in the two-part special Magaluf Madness. He went on to star in Irish reality series Celebrity Salon, after deciding to leave Geordie Shore due to personal reasons.

4. Jennifer and Greg have one child together

Jennifer and Greg have one child together, who they welcomed in 2017. Their son is named Daye Colmic Lake and the couple frequently share updates about him via Instagram.

Speaking to The Mirror at the time, Jennifer revealed that Daye had “fought the odds”.

She said: “You don’t really realise how precarious the labour can be and what can go wrong, so I thank my blessing that he is here and has just turned one.”

5. Jennifer starred in My Parents are Aliens

She once starred in British sitcom My Parents are Aliens, which ran between 1999 – 2006. Jennifer played a minor role called Katie Roberts in the 1999 episode First Christmas and this was one of her first TV performances.

6. She owns a clothing store with two Hollyoaks co-stars

Jennifer owns a clothing rental boutique called The Closet, in Liverpool. She owns it alongside her former Hollyoaks co-stars Leah Hackett (Tina Reilly) and Claire Cooper (Jacqui McQueen).

Jennifer Metcalfe Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress…

How old is she?

Jennifer Metcalfe is 36 years old. Her date of birth is 4 September 1983.

Where was she born?

Jennifer Metcalfe was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Is she in a relationship?

Jennifer Metcalfe has been in a relationship with Geordie Shore star Greg Lake since 2012.

Does she have any children?

Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg have a son called Daye Colmic Lake together.

How tall is she?

Jennifer Metcalfe is 1.68 m tall.

Twitter: @missjenjomet

Instagram: @missjenjomet

Hollyoaks currently airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm.

There are also classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites being aired on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on E4.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.