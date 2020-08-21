Jeremy Clarkson hails show’s first winner in 14 years

Jeremy Clarkson will at last gets his first ever million pound winner on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?.

The 60-year-old host has been desperate for a contestant to win the jackpot and he’s seen a number of close shaves, including a geography teacher getting to the million pound question.

Now, the star has revealed that his long wait for a million pound winner will end in the upcoming series.

“Well, I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted that we’ve found someone who seems to know just about everything.

“I can’t wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best show has ever had in its 22-year-history.

“It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.”

Jeremy added that he was starting to wonder if he’d ever get to tell someone they’d won a million pounds. “It was a little emotional but boy did it feel good.”

Unfortunately, due to social distancing, there was no studio audience to see the magic moment. The new series won’t see contestants have the ask the audience lifeline, instead they can use phone a friend twice.

The unnamed winner is the show’s first in 14 years and becomes the sixth person to win the jackpot. The first was Judith Keppel, who won it in 2000 back when Chris Tarrant presented the show. Major Charles Ingram also “won” the show, but was later disqualified for cheating. His story was recently turned into the ITV drama Quiz, with Matthew Macfadyden playing Ingram.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? will return to ITV soon (see our TV Guide for more fun shows to watch).