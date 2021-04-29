Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating become new The One Show hosts alongside Alex Jones

The One Show has a new team

Ex footballer Jermaine Jenas and singing legend Ronan Keating have been announced as new permanent co-presenters on The One Show.

The pair will join One Show regular Alex Jones, who replaced Christine Bleakley on the BBC1 hit back in 2010.

Although Jermaine and Ronan have been part of the wider team for over a year, this is the first time in a decade that new permanent co-hosts have been hired.

Jermaine will co-host with Alex from Monday-Wednesday, with Ronan joining Alex on the sofa on Thursday and Friday each week, starting from Monday 10 May.

Ronan said: “I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes.’’

Jermaine said: “I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already – I’m really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan.”

Alex Jones revealed that she was excited about Jermaine and Ronan becoming permanent fixtures. Alex, who has presented The One Show since 2010, said: “Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year – I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.

“We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa, it’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round.”

The One Show, which has now run for over 3,000 episodes, started all the way back in 2006. It soon took off under the presenting team of Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley. Then Alex Jones and Matt Baker fronted the dinner time favourite from 2011 to 2020.

Shown weekdays on BBC1 at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), The One Show regularly attracts around four million viewers.

Rob Unsworth, Editor of The One Show said: “We’re thrilled to have Ronan and Jermaine join us as the regular One Show hosts alongside Alex on the sofa. It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers getting to know a different side to such well-known faces.”