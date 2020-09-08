Jessica Plummer – things you didn’t know about the EastEnders actress

From shaving her hair off to sharing a stage with Taylor Swift, there's lots to learn about EastEnders star Jessica Plummer...

Jessica Plummer has become a household name thanks to her role as EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins.

The singer-turned-actress joined the soap back in March 2019 and has been wowing viewers ever since with her moving portrayal of a mum-of-two with a dark secret.

EastEnders fans will know that Jessica’s character has been subjected to years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Gray Atkins, which will, sadly, end in tragedy.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She has been a life-long fan of EastEnders before joining the show

She still gets starstruck by some of the other EastEnders actors

Jessica gets on brilliantly with her on-screen husband Toby Alexander-Smith

But what else do we know about Jessica Plummer? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Jessica was scouted for Neon Jungle

Jessica was out shopping in Brick Lane when she was scouted by a music manager and asked to audition for the four-piece girlband, Neon Jungle. Alongside Jessica in the band were Shereen Cutkelvin, Amira McCarthy and Asami Zdrenka. The band enjoyed great success earning top 10 chart positions for both their singles and their album.

2. EastEnders isn’t Jessica’s first TV role

Back in 2013 Jessica made her television debut in a British science fantasy series called Wizards vs Aliens. Jessica played the role of Chloe and the series focused on the adventures of a 16-year-old wizard called Tom Clarke and his scientifically gifted best friend, Benny Sherwood.

3. She is a very proud mum

Jessica has a beautiful four-year-old daughter called Noa and often delights fans by sharing photos of the adventures they have together on Instagram. Noa was born in July 2016 and Jessica announced the news on social media, telling her followers that she couldn’t wait to start a family.

4. She has a surprising celebrity crush

While filming EastEnders spin off show Secrets from the Square with host Stacey Dooley recently, Jessica admitted that she’s always had a bit of a crush on the presenter. She said: “Meeting Stacey was the highlight of filming Secrets from the Square, I’ve always had a bit of a girl crush on her!”

5. Jessica is also a movie star

In 2017 Jessica starred in a film called How to Talk to Girls at Parties, which also starred huge names like Nicole Kidman and Matt Lucas. The movie, which was a science fiction romantic comedy, premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

6. She once shaved all her hair off

While we might all have total hair envy every time we look at Jessica’s beautiful locks, she hasn’t always loved her hair and back in 2015 she shaved it all off. She showcased her new look online saying that she was fed up with her hair being so damaged after years of heat and dye, which had left her long gorgeous curls matted and frizzy.

7. She’s shared a stage with Taylor Swift

Back in 2013 Neon Jungle supported Jessie J on her live arena tour. The following month Jessica and her bandmates performed alongside American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Jessica Plummer’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Jessica Plummer’s age is 27. She was born on 16 September 1992.

Does she have children?

Jessica Plummer has a daughter called Noa.

Where was she born?

Jessica Plummer was born in London.

How tall is she?

Jessica Plummer is 5ft 8.

Instagram: @jessicakate_plummer

