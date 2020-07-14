Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a brand new series...

Jim Gaffigan is bringing a new comedy series to Amazon Prime Video.

The two-part special will launch ahead of his upcoming stand up comedy tour.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is the Pale Tourist about?

The comedy special was filmed on location in Ontario, Canada and Barcelona, Spain, as part of Jim Gaffigan’s The Pale Tourist worldwide tour.

In each country, he met people, tried new food, and learned more about their history. Then, Jim used these experiences as inspiration for a stand-up set.

The biggest challenge is that he arrives in a country with no material, and has to make it up based on what he sees around him.

He then performs his new material in front of locals, before visiting a new location and doing it again.

This means that each set is unique to each country, told through Jim’s own perspective.

Locations featured in the Amazon special include Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Club Capitol in Barcelona, Spain.

Jim’s stand up tour has been affected by the pandemic, but fans can still enjoy his Amazon Prime Video series until new dates are confirmed.

The two Amazon episodes will be called The Canadian American and The Spanish American.

Is there a trailer for The Pale Tourist?

Yes! Amazon has released a short trailer to give you an idea of what to expect.

In it, there’s a few clips from both his Canadian and Spanish tour, to see how different both sets are.

Who is Jim Gaffigan?

If you’re new to Jim’s work, he’s an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer.

A lot of his material focuses on themes such as fatherhood, observations, laziness, and food.

He is also a practicing Catholic, which sometimes pops up in his routines.

Viewers will find these themes in The Pale Tourist as well, as he experiences things for the first time and offers his hilarious thoughts on them.

Jim is married to actress Jeannie Gaffigan, and they have five children.

Does Jim have other shows available on Amazon Prime?

Yes he does. You can also watch Quality Time and Noble Ape via the streaming platform.

Quality Time looks at everything from lying to kids, to horse and dog birthdays, to visiting museums.

Whereas Noble Ape focuses on a family medical crisis and other topics.

Jim is known for his ‘clean’ comedy, meaning he rarely uses profanity and that his shows can be enjoyed by many audiences.

When can we watch The Pale Tourist?

The comedy special lands on Amazon Prime on 24th July.