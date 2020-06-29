Jimmy Doherty’s documentary Jimmy’s Forest returns to C4

This documentary shows the seasonal transformation of a British forest...

Jimmy’s Forest is returning to C4 this week, after first airing in 2012.

The documentary, presented by Jimmy Doherty, focuses on the transformation of a forest.

Spread across four episodes for Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, Jimmy documents how different the forest is depending on the season.

In Spring, Jimmy finds out how to get a drink straight from a tree, meets wildlife, and makes himself roadkill badger ham.

Once we fast-forward to Winter, it’s covered in snow and a very different place from where we began.

The final episode sees him tracking animal footprints and finding out how insects survive the winter.

During the series, Jimmy lives in his tree house equipped with walkways, zip lines and even a science lab.

Viewers can relive the series again, with the first episode airing on Sunday 5th July.

Speaking about the series, Jimmy told North Wales Live, “The idea came about when the last Government tried to sell all the woodlands off.

“There was a great national outcry and I thought our woodlands still really mean something to us. They’re not just part of our history.”

He added, “I really wanted to have an adventure, watch the seasons and really get under the skin of what our woodlands mean to us.”

Jimmy also owns Jimmy’s Farm, a working rare-breed pig farm on the outskirts of Ipswich in Suffolk.

It was made into a series on the BBC in 2004, exploring the struggles involved in starting a small business and his relationships with employees.

The farm has been reopen since 25th June, following lockdown restrictions, with visitors able to return safely.

Jimmy’s Forest will air on Sunday 5th July at 5:30pm on C4.