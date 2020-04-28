Jodie Comer to star in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads revival

The classic Alan Bennett series is making a comeback...

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will star in a new rendition of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.

The iconic monologue series first aired in 1988 and is currently being remade amid lockdown.

Talking Heads will be broadcast on BBC1 and iPlayer soon, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

Jodie Comer will perform one of the classic Talking Heads monologues and will be joined by an all-star cast.

Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Harriet Walter and Maxine Peake join the new series.

Actors will rehearse with theatre directors via video call, and they will film at Elstree Studios under strict social distancing rules.

The news was confirmed via the BBC Press Office, with filming beginning today (Tuesday 28th).

They wrote, “Filming begins today – in an “unprecedented way” – on new productions of Alan Bennett’s classic TV monologues #TalkingHeads, reimagined by #NicholasHytner with a stellar cast for @BBCOne.”

In addition to the classic monologues, two new speeches written by Bennett will be performed.

Monica Dolan stars in The Shrine and Sarah Lancashire will read An Ordinary Woman.

Alan Bennett said, “In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment.

“I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago.”

The classic series featured big stars such as Julie Walters, Penelope Wilton, Maggie Smith, and of course, Bennett himself.

Talking Heads isn’t the only new programme to be filmed during lockdown…

ITV’s new series Isolation Stories sees the likes of Sheridan Smith and Eddie Marsan filming from home.

The series will focus on different fictional households and how they’re coping during this difficult time.