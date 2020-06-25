Jodie Whittaker reveals the advice she plans to give her replacement on Doctor Who

Don't worry, you'll be great!

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has revealed the advice she plans to give her replacement on the show.

The coveted role has been taken by Jodie since 2017, when it was announced she would be the 13th Time Lord.

Jodie made history when she took over from Matt Smith, becoming the first ever female Doctor in the history of the iconic programme, which first appeared on screens back in 1963.

While Jodie hasn’t confirmed whether her stint as The Doctor is coming to an end any time soon, she’s already planned her words of wisdom for the next person to take over the TARDIS.

“The thing that I would say to the next person is, the pressure of the history of the show is totally made-up in your own head,” Jodie said in an interview alongside former stars David Tennant and Matt Smith.

“On set, all the crew… they’re excited and with you to bring something new, because that is the beauty of this as a role – you’re not supposed to be recreating what someone did, you’re supposed to take it [in a different direction],” she added during the chat done in honour of Doctor Who’s arrival on HBO Max.

“Once you’re in your own costume, in your own Doctor’s clothes, and you’ve got your own friends in it, in a weird way all that pressure disappears because it’s yours to play with.”

Doctor Who is set to return for this year’s Christmas special.

But with the festive instalment of time travelling drama having already been filmed, that could be it for Who fans for a while.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting the TV production world on hold, BBC bosses have decided to hold back on the filming for the next series.

BBC Wales Director Rhodri Talfan Davies said, “A production like that, which at any point employs hundreds of people, freelance and staff, I don’t believe can be made to the current standard in a socially distanced environment.”