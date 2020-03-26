Joe Wicks reveals kids home PE workout could be TV bound following huge success

The Body Coach could be bringing his workouts to TV...

Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach has been approached by TV networks after the huge popularity of his home PE lessons.

Due to the spread of coronavirus keeping both adults and children at home, Joe created accessible home workouts for all.

In a statement, Joe revealed he created the workouts to leave children “feeling energised” and “feeling positive” afterwards.

These sessions went down incredibly well for families everywhere, and as a result Joe has been approached by television networks to collaborate.

He told Heart Radio, “I was trying so hard to get a TV show but doors kept getting closed and now the BBC want to talk, CBeebies and C4.”

However, despite the exciting offer, it seems Joe is focusing on growing his digital platform for now.

He added, “But I’m reaching a global audience digitally where I am now.”

Despite not being ready yet, he hasn’t ruled out the chance of appearing on TV completely.

Speaking about his home based PE lessons, he explained just how simple it was to get involved.

Joe told Heart presenters Jamie and Amanda, “It’s fun and it gets your kids moving and optimistic for the day.

“I’ve got mums, dads and even grandparents having a go, there’s no equipment and you can do it in your living room.”

Joe Wicks will be doing live workouts at 9am on Monday – Friday via his YouTube channel, and has called for people to spread the word.

It’s available for children of all ages and lasts for 30 minutes, so it’s great to do in the morning before home schooling.

If you need other ideas to entertain your children during self-isolation, here’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus.

The new streaming service will see plenty of Disney classic films as well as new content, so there’ll be plenty to keep you and the family entertained!

Joe Wicks will be continuing PE with Joe and other workouts on his YouTube channel.