Joe Wicks reveals if he’d ever appear on Strictly Come Dancing

Will the Body Coach be taking to the dancefloor?

Joe Wicks quickly became the nation’s PE teacher after creating free workout sessions for families.

His PE with Joe series has been a huge success, keeping households of all ages healthy and occupied during lockdown.

But now the Body Coach has opened up about whether or not he’d like to appear on celebrity competitions like Strictly Come Dancing.

But it’s bad news for anyone wanting to see Joe Wicks on the dancefloor or the jungle, as he’s said he’d never consider it.

Speaking to The Sun, Joe said, “Strictly have always been asking me but I am 100 per cent not doing Strictly or celebrity whatever it may be.”

Instead, Joe’s quite happy focusing on his career and family, which is made up of wife Rosie and children Indie and Marley.

“I am happy being at home with Rosie, Indie and Marley and that is it!”

However, he teased that his workouts could be coming to TV following the surge in popularity.

He revealed, “I was trying so hard to get a TV show but doors kept getting closed and now the BBC want to talk, CBeebies and C4.

“But I’m reaching a global audience digitally where I am now.”

When it comes to the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, show bosses still aren’t sure when it’ll be able to air.

In April, they revealed they were doing “everything it can” to bring it back this year.

The BBC’s Controller of Programming, Dan McGolpin, said, “It wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t have Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn, would it?

“So of course the BBC is doing everything it can, and I know that everyone involved in that production team would absolutely love that to happen this Autumn.”