The Masked Singer series two will be heading to ITV soon...

The Masked Singer will soon be back for the long-anticipated second series and presenter Joel Dommett has revealed the show will be bigger and better than ever.

In fact, Joel has promised huge celebrity contestants for the new series, and we’re already trying to guess who could be taking part.

There was welcome relief for The Masked Singer fans when it was announced that filming for the second series had started.

With everything in the world of TV turned upside down after lockdown, programmes around the world have had their filming schedules interrupted.

But there is great news, because filming for series two of The Masked Singer has now wrapped.

What can we expect from series two?

Thankfully The Masked Singer has managed to get series two filmed, and Joel has told Digital Spy that, despite social distancing measures, the new series won’t look that different to series one.

“It’s such a huge production, and they’ve managed to get it done in such an insane amount of time.

“The only thing different is there are perspex divides between the panel,” Joel revealed.

“Pretty much everything is the same, the costumes are still absolutely mad, the suits are still mad, and the panel is still crazy.

“If anyone thought they can’t step it up from the first series, they have. It feels huge. The names are insane, like, really insane.”

And with the show heading back to ITV soon, Saturday night’s will soon see us guessing who is under the masks once again.

“It feels like a really weirdly important show, the world needs something really silly and stupid, that you can watch with the whole family, Joel continues.

“It feels like there’s an excitement over Saturday night TV again.”

Queen Nicola

The Masked Singer fans will remember that Girls Aloud star, Nicola Roberts, won the last series as Queen Bee, keeping fans guessing right until the last moment about who was under her mask.

Other names in series one included CeeLo Green as Monster, Kelis as Daisy, Denise Van Outen as Fox, Jason Manford as Hedgehog, Katherine Jenkins as Octopus, and Jake Shears as Unicorn.

But while we are trying to guess who the new celebrities could be under the costumes, there will also be a new judge on the panel.

A new judge

Due to current travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Mo Gilligan.

Mo will be joining the remaining original judges, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer will return to ITV1 soon.