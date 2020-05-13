John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen to return for two more series

Get ready for more Weekend Kitchen!

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will return for two more series.

Celebrity chef couple John Torode and Lisa Faulkner will film the fourth series later this month.

To bring series four to life, John and Lisa will be adhering to social distancing measures and film with minimal crew.

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will air on Saturday mornings and provide inspiration for those cooking in lockdown.

The nation is cooking more than ever now they’re spending time indoors, and the couple will give viewers “accessible, imaginative and easy-to-cook ideas”.

Each episode will have a different food theme and ingredients will be easy to source to make it even easier.

All recipes contain kitchen cupboard, fridge or freezer ingredients that many viewers will already have at home.

They’ll also be doing how-to demos on techniques, proving they’re not as complicated as some might think.

Examples include making pasta from scratch and how to perfectly prep and cook aubergine.

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will be sponsored by Waitrose, and recipes can be found on a dedicated website.

So if you find it hard to follow along, you can visit the website for the full step-by-step guide.

Speaking about the series, John Torode said, “Food has always been a massive focus and an important part of our lives, and it’s evident that it’s becoming more and more so for everyone, especially during these unprecedented times of lockdown.”

He adds, “Great food, cooked with a smile brings us a sense of comfort, happiness and warmth, nostalgia and hope.

“Lisa and I are so looking forward to opening up John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen again and inviting you all in for tips, treats, ideas and great food to inspire and share together. See you at the Weekend…”

Previous episodes are available via ITV Hub.