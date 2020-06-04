John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV – start date, format and everything you need to know

When will John Torode and Lisa Faulkner be back with more recipe ideas?

Get set for more John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV!

We’ve all been spending more time in our own kitchens lately due to the lockdown – and many of us are even feeling a little bit more confident about our cooking skills.

But if you’ve found yourself repeating the same dishes over and over and you need new inspiration, you’re in luck: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are here to help. The married cookery couple are heading back to ITV on Saturday mornings again soon – here’s everything we know about their latest series…

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen start date: when is it back on ITV?

John and Lisa will return to ITV on Saturday 6 June at 11.35am, and the series will run for 10 weekly episodes.

How will the show work?

The latest series was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that it will look a little different than usual, as the team had to observe social distancing in the studio.

“It was a bit of a challenge!” John tells us. “ITV have everything in place – they’re very strict, and so they should be. It was a very different way of working. One of the things that was difficult was when we first arrived and we couldn’t properly go and say hello to the crew, who we’ve worked with before. And when we finished, we couldn’t say goodbye properly either. That sort of thing becomes tough.”

The distancing regulations also meant that John and Lisa had to take on some extra jobs besides cooking and presenting…

“You’re doing your own hair, your own make-up, your own costume – before you’re even getting on to cook your recipe!” says Lisa. “My hair hasn’t seen a hairdresser for a good many months – the roots are quite fun! So it was a challenge, but I think we rose to it.”

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen recipes: what will they be cooking?

The first episode of the series will have a Greek theme, as John and Lisa aim to bring us a taste of Greece without having to leave the country. Recipes in this episode will include roast Greek lamb with orzo and olives.

“That’s really delicious,” says John. “We’ll be showing how to prepare orzo properly, which some people might be scared of because it’s pasta, and how to cook a rack of lamb, which I think people can get wrong. It’s an expensive piece of meat, but when done properly it’s delicious and very easy to do.”

Later episodes will also be showing you how to make the best of things you’ve got tucked away in your storecupboards, fridge and freezer, and bringing us a guide to big summertime sharing dishes.

What else do we know?

The series also has a new ‘how to’ segment, where John and Lisa will be demonstrating cookery techniques to prove they aren’t as complicated as you might think.

By the end of the series, you too will know the secrets of knocking up your own pizza dough, or making fresh pasta without the need for a machine!