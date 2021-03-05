John Simm ‘in talks’ for Life on Mars series three

The 50-year-old famously teamed up as Sam Tyler with Philip Glenister as DCI Gene Hunt for the iconic drama, which ended in 2007.

While Glenister returned for sequel Ashes to Ashes, which ran for three seasons until 2010, John Simm hasn’t played Tyler since.

However, John says he’s in discussions over once again starring as Tyler, who in the opening scene of Life on Mars was knocked over by a car in the present only to “wake up” in the 1970s.

“We are in talks about making more,” he confirmed. “But I can’t say any more than that I’m afraid!”

So, the dream of Life on Mars fans for a third and final series is still alive. Creator Matthew Graham last year revealed that plans were afoot for more episodes.

During a Life on Mars live session on Twitter, he said: “We’d never make another Mars unless we really had something to say and could push the envelope all over again. Finally, we have something.”

He added: “There are bad things and there are monsters. These things are real.

“But to get to you they have to get through The Guv. And The Guv is putting his driving gloves on.”

Meanwhile, John Simm is returning to our screens soon to play another detective in new ITV series Grace, which is based on the bestselling books by Peter James.

John plays DS Roy Grace, a detective who is struggling to save his career.

Grace starts on ITV at 8pm on Sunday March 14. Meanwhile, seasons one and two of Life on Mars are currently available on iPlayer.