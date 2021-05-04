John Simm to return for second series of his ITV hit Grace

Three new films starring the Life on Mars actor

ITV has ordered a second series of Grace, starring John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

The first series, shown last month, attracted over eight million viewers, so it’s little surprise that ITV has commissioned more episodes. Series two will comprise three two-hour films; Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

Grace has been adapted by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis from the bestselling books by author Peter James.

Russell said: “After the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the seaside noir of Dead Simple, (tabloid trauma tales notwithstanding!) and Looking Good Dead cued up ready to go, all at Team Roy Grace are delighted to have been given the opportunity by ITV to return to Brighton (& Hove, actually!) to continue Roy’s story with a new series of films based on Peter James best-selling novels.

“We’ll be shooting out of our Brighton HQ and all along and around the South Coast from late summer through to very late autumn, so it’s quite possible that like some macabre Radio Fab Roadshow, our caravanserai of coroner’s van, SOCO unit, Mobile Incident Room may well be coming to a street near you! As the late, great Shaw Taylor used to ask viewers on Police 5… ‘Keep ‘em peeled!’”

Grace looks set to be a very long running series, with John Simm previously telling us he’s keen to keep playing the detective.

“If I could play Roy Grace for the rest of my life I would,” said the star. “I’ve read 10 of the novels and because there are some interesting storylines in his future. It’s funny because Peter James told me he pictured me when he was writing them and the way he’s described does sound a bit like me in the books, which is strange because I don’t picture myself when I read them!”

Grace will be shown on ITV in the UK (see our TV Guide for full listings), while in North America it will be exclusively available on BritBox.