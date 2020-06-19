Johnny Vegas on why his son’s not with him on Celebrity Gogglebox

Michael is perfectly happy off camera

Celebrity Gogglebox star Johnny Vegas says that his son doesn’t join him on the C4 show because he’s too shy.

The hugely popular comedian and actor explained that his 16-year-old son Michael wasn’t up for appearing on Gogglebox. So, that’s why we instead see Johnny with his pal Beverley Dixon. And Johnny admitted that it was a “shame” Michael wasn’t also offering his thoughts on the latest telly.

Talking to Good Morning Britain, Johnny revealed: “He’s a 16-year-old in lockdown, he’s wired in, he’s got headphones in.

“He’s actually quite shy, I think he is going through that self-conscious stage, which is a shame.

“But all he does when we watch television together is I go, ‘Look at that, it’s ridiculous! Look at the state of that!’ And he just nods.”

Johnny, 48, also quipped it felt like he was just there to make his son’s meals! “I’ve never felt more like a hotel that’s open for just one customer!”

Johnny is just one of the stars taking part in Celebrity Googlebox, which continues tonight on C4 at 9pm. Other famous faces offering their views on the telly include Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv. Plus Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon; and Zoe Ball and her son Woody.

Among the shows being discussed on Celebrity Googlebox tonight are Big Brother: Best Shows Ever and First Dates. They will also be looking at Countdown and BBC News. It will be interesting to see what they come up with…

Celebrity Googlebox continues at 9pm tonight on C4.