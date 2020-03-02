Judge Judy to be cancelled next year after 25 years on air

It's the end of an era

Judge Judy will come to end next year after 25 years on screen.

The daytime TV show, which is run by American TV network CBS and is shown over here in the UK on the same channel, will enjoy one final series.

CBS will be ending the reality court show, which is presided over by retired family court judge Judy Sheindlin, as after two and a half decades, according to Judy, they now have enough episodes to just show reruns on the channel, rather than having to film new episodes.

Face of the show Judy Sheindlin appeared on today’s episode of The Ellen Show, with longtime comedian and TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, revealed the surprising news to the upbeat TV host.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” Judy said to Ellen.

“Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary.

“And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she continued, “because now they have 25 years of reruns; so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns”.

However, Judy confirmed to the Finding Dory star that she is not yet over with the TV life, revealing that she is planning on appearing on a new TV show in its place.

“But I’m not tired,” the TV judge said to Ellen, “so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later”.

Curious about whether the new show would also be with CBS, despite their decision to axe Judge Judy after its 25-year run, Ellen enquired as to which network Judy would be using for her new TV show.

Judy simply replied to interviewer, “I can’t tell you yet”.

However, she did reassure fans that they would have one more season of the popular show left, adding, “Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year – a full year, all new shows.

“The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere – isn’t that fun?”