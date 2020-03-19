ITV viewers brand comedy Kate & Koji as ‘the new Mrs Brown’s Boys’

Has the BBC comedy got a new rival?

Kate & Koji debuted on ITV on Wednesday night, and many fans already reckon it’s the new BBC’s Mrs Brown’s Boys. And it depends on your comedy taste whether you think that’s a good or bad thing!

The six-part series is filmed in front of a studio audience, and follows two very different characters.

Kate (Brenda Blethyn) and Koji (Jimmy Akingbola) strike up an unlikely alliance inside Kate’s struggling seaside cafe.

Kate agrees to give him free food and beverages in exchange for medical advice for her customers, who usually have to wait weeks to see a GP.

The show has received mixed reactions so far, with many taking to Twitter to compare it to Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is divisive among viewers, and it seems Kate & Koji is going in the same direction.

One viewer wrote, “Seems #KateandKoji is the new #mrsbrownsboys You either love it or hate it #marmite”

Another wasn’t keen, adding, “#KateandKoji already rivalling mrs browns boys for the worst thing ever.”

A third seemed to agree, adding, “Just when you thought you couldn’t get anything worse than Mrs browns boys step up #KateandKoji”

However, some viewers were glad to see some comic relief given all the bad news that’s going on.

One wrote, “#KateandKoji brilliant old school comedy. Just what we need at the moment.”

Another agreed, adding, “#KateandKoji just what we need at the moment. It was nice to switch off from the sad times we’re going through.”

Whether you love it or hate it, Kate & Koji is here to stay for a few more episodes.

Whilst there’s no news on a potential second series, Brenda Blethyn has teased we’ve got plenty to look forward to.

She revealed, “It’s good old-fashioned humour, but it deals with real issues.

“The show works its way through certain prejudices, such as Kate telling Koji to get a job, but then she starts to understand his situation.”

Kate & Koji continues on ITV1 on Wednesday 25th March at 8pm.