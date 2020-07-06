Trending:

Aleesha Badkar

Kate will appear on Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway is set to appear on Good Morning Britain later this week to discuss her husband’s condition.

The GMB co-anchor has been away from the screen for months after her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus and ended up in a coma after suffering with severe symptoms and complications surrounding the illness.

The author and former political advisor has been in hospital for the past three months after falling into a coma, but has been starting to open his eyes over the past few days.

On today’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announced that Derek was on the road to recovery, but revealed that there is still a “very slow and uncertain path” ahead of him.

“It’s probably not quite as positive of a story that the papers might believe, and so we have a little clarification from Kate’s representative,” said Piers.

“He says: ‘These headlines have a level of optimism that may not yet be justified.

‘We hope, as does Kate, that there will be more evidence of a recovery. But it will be a very slow and uncertain path’”.

And the presenters revealed that their co-host Kate will be returning to the screen later this week for the first time since her husband fell ill.

Kate will be joining Piers and Susanna on Wednesday, to discuss her husband’s condition and the effect that it has had on her family.

Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ – thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives – & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there – no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings – gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another – this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world – let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine over the weekend, Kate said, “We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round.

“The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad.

“I really believe he can hear,” she opened up. “When medical staff say: ‘Good morning, Derek’, he sometimes opens his eyes.

“We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover.”

Our thoughts are with the family and we wish Derek all the best in his recovery.

