Kate Garraway is set to appear on Good Morning Britain later this week to discuss her husband’s condition.

The GMB co-anchor has been away from the screen for months after her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus and ended up in a coma after suffering with severe symptoms and complications surrounding the illness.

The author and former political advisor has been in hospital for the past three months after falling into a coma, but has been starting to open his eyes over the past few days.

On today’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announced that Derek was on the road to recovery, but revealed that there is still a “very slow and uncertain path” ahead of him.

“It’s probably not quite as positive of a story that the papers might believe, and so we have a little clarification from Kate’s representative,” said Piers.

“He says: ‘These headlines have a level of optimism that may not yet be justified.

‘We hope, as does Kate, that there will be more evidence of a recovery. But it will be a very slow and uncertain path’”.

And the presenters revealed that their co-host Kate will be returning to the screen later this week for the first time since her husband fell ill.

Kate will be joining Piers and Susanna on Wednesday, to discuss her husband’s condition and the effect that it has had on her family.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine over the weekend, Kate said, “We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round.

“The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad.

“I really believe he can hear,” she opened up. “When medical staff say: ‘Good morning, Derek’, he sometimes opens his eyes.

“We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover.”

Our thoughts are with the family and we wish Derek all the best in his recovery.