Kate & Koji on ITV – start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

There's a brand new comedy series coming to ITV!

Kate & Koji is a brand-new ITV comedy series by the creators of Outnumbered, starring Vera actress Brenda Blethyn.

It sees a working-class cafe owner and an African asylum seeker strike up an unlikely friendship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part comedy…

What is Kate & Koji about?

According to ITV, “Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.”

After discovering Koji is a doctor who’s not allowed to work in the UK, Kate makes him a very tempting offer.

She promises to serve him free food and beverages in exchange for medical advice for her customers, who usually have to wait weeks to see a GP.

The series follows the pair as their friendship develops, and we’re sure there’ll be plenty of trials and tribulations along the way!

Koji star Jimmy Akingbola reveals: “Each episode has something to say about what’s going on in our country right now, whether it’s immigration, or having to survive on six quid a day.

“But you’re not being hit over the head with it; it’s subtly in the background of everything.”

Who stars in Kate & Koji?

Vera legend Brenda Blethyn stars as struggling cafe owner Kate, and it sounds like she has a lot going on even before Koji arrived.

Brenda says, “Kate has been married twice to people she should never have married. She’s made mistakes, errors of the heart, if you like. But her daughter has cleared off to Thailand and left her son behind, so Kate looks after him.”

Holby City’s Jimmy Akingbola stars opposite as Koji, an African doctor who’s not allowed to work in the UK.

Jimmy says: “Koji had to flee his country because he feared for his life. People sometimes have a perception of what an asylum seeker should look like.

“Koji is a fully qualified doctor and he comes from money. He’s not allowed to work here, but he is very proud.”

Joining them is Inbetweeners’ star Blake Harrison, who plays Kate’s nephew Medium and Barbara Flynn as Kate’s nemesis Councillor Bone. Plus Meera Syal plays a GP, who’s suspicious about what’s going on at the cafe.

When can we watch the series?

The first episode airs on ITV1 tonight (18th March) at 8pm.

The following six episodes will air on Wednesday evenings, and are half an hour each.