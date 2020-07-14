Kate Middleton has joined forces with the BBC for a special project

Go, Kate!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has joined forces with the BBC for a very special project.

The royal mum-of-three has teamed up with the Beeb to be part of their Tiny Happy People initiative.

The project, set to run for five years, aims to help and support parents and carers with the development of kids up to four-years-old when it comes to communication and language skills.

The project will see the BBC release a free range of resources and tools to help with the communicative development of little ones, including free films, articles, quizzes and parenting tips that have been specially designed with experts to help to nurture children’s language right from pregnancy.

To mark the big launch of the scheme, the Duchess, who is mother to six-year-old Prince George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, came together with parents of young children.

Speaking on her involvement in the plan, Kate said, “Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice.

“Tiny Happy People is an invaluable resource which provides parents and carers with support and tips, as well as simple activities to ensure children develop the language skills they need to have the best possible start in life. I am delighted to have been part of its journey and hope families across the UK will enjoy exploring the resources.”

Joining the future Queen consort to back Tiny Happy People are plenty of other celebs including Coronation Street favourite Jennie McAlpine, Love Island stars and parents, Jess and Dom Lever and award winning mummy influencer, Louise Pentland.

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, announced, “We couldn’t be more proud of the part we’re playing in this amazing partnership. Growing up happy and healthy is the greatest gift we can give to any child. This campaign embodies our mission to inform, educate and entertain. The BBC has created hundreds of videos and written content that we hope will make a real difference.”