Katherine Dow Blyton – things you didn’t know about the Emmerdale star

From her long line of soap credits to her amazing famous ancestor, there is lots to know about Emmerdale’s Katherine Dow Blyton...

Katherine Dow Blyton has played vicar Harriet Finch in Emmerdale since 2013 and since then we have been discovering that this village vicar has something of a shady past.

Most recently Harriet has found herself caught up in the middle of a huge storyline with corrupt police officer DI Malone.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She’s been in Emmerdale before as an unnamed doctor

As well as being on TV, Katherine’s had a brilliant stage career

She lives in London and commutes to Leeds to film Emmerdale

But what else do we know about Katherine Dow Blyton? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Katherine’s related to author Enid Blyton

The actress revealed that she is a distant relative of the legendary children’s author Enid Blyton who wrote The Famous Five and The Secret Seven series. Talking on This Morning, Katherine told host Eamonn Holmes: “Enid Blyton was a cousin of my grandpa’s”

2. She’s got a beloved pet dog

Katherine often shares pictures of her beloved dog, Dexter, on Twitter, delighting fans with his latest adventures.

3. She’s been in Coronation Street five times!

Before starring in Emmerdale, Katherine appeared in Coronation Street as not one character but four. She played Nicola Owens, the ex girlfriend of Terry Duckworth in July 1996, Dr Groves in 1998 and then again in 1999, Liz Morrisey, a buildings manager for the Rosamund Street Medical Centre in 2001 and then finally Niamh McQuillan in 2007.

4. She also been in Hollyoaks

Between 2001 and 2005 Katherine was part of the Hollyoaks cast, playing the role of secondary school science teacher, Sally Hunter. She was the mum to Lisa Hunter played by Gemma Atkinson, and Lee Hunter played by Alex Carter, both of whom have been in Emmerdale themselves.

5. She’s passionate about helping others

When she’s not busy filming on the set of Emmerdale, you can find Katherine working with adults with learning difficulties. When she does eventually find some spare time in her hectic schedule she would like to write a novel.

6. Katherine took Coronation Street to the stage

Back in August 2010 Katherine appeared in a hit new stage production based on the history of Coronation Street called Corrie. The show, made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the soap, was written by Johnathan Harvey and premiered in Salford.

7. Her first job was at a greengrocers

Despite now being a famous actress, Katherine’s working life didn’t start off so glamorously. Her first job was working at a local greengrocers close to where the grew up, and she got paid just £5 a day.

Katherine Dow Blyton’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Katherine Dow Blyton’s age is 55. She was born on 20th November 1964.

Is she in a relationship?

Katherine is very private about her family life, but sometimes tweets about the man in her life.

Does she have children?

Katherine Dow Blyton doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Katherine Dow Blyton was born in Jarrow, North East England.

Twitter: @BlytonDow

Main picture credit: Getty