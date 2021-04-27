Katie Price may have dropped a Celebrity MasterChef bombshell...

Celebrity MasterChef star Katie Price may have accidentally revealed who has won the new series, despite it not actually airing on TV yet!

The former glamour model joins 19 other famous faces to fight for the coveted MasterChef trophy.

However, in a recent interview she suggested she might be the one to lift it this year.

In an interview with OK Magazine alongside her fiance Carl Woods, the model appeared to give away some secrets regarding the outcome of the show.

Does Katie win the show?

When asked about her time in the competition, she said: “I’m not allowed to let any secrets out but, put it this way, I do better than just OK!”

This has led people to speculate whether or not Katie is the winner.

Or if she doesn’t win, it sounds like she could make it to the final round of the cooking competition.

Despite her only suggesting she did “better than OK”, Katie could’ve given the game away without meaning to.

But we’ll have to tune in to find out…

Katie first teased her involvement in the competition on Instagram, where she wrote:

“It has been said that I could burn a cup of tea….this should be interesting 🤣🍽🥗 @bbcone @masterchefuk”

Katie will join a star studded line up for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

The big names include Strictly’s professional dancer Johannes Radebe, EastEnders actress Rita Simons, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Loose Women’s Penny Lancaster.

The stars will have to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode, who return as head judges for this year’s competition.

They will also be joined by guest judges such as renowned chefs Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona, and Nieves Barragan Mohacho, with more names to be confirmed over the coming months.

Celebrity MasterChef is expected to air in the summer, although a confirmed release date has not yet been announced by the BBC.

We can’t wait to tune in!