Katie Price makes ‘deeply personal’ new BBC1 film about her son Harvey

Katie Price is making what the Beeb bills as a “deeply personal” new documentary about her disabled son Harvey.

Described as an “unflinching” one-off film, the 42-year-old star will open up about what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child on the edge of adulthood.

While Katie’s life has been splashed across the papers for years, until now she’s kept the subject of what it’s like bringing up Harvey to herself.

When Harvey was born, Katie quickly became aware that he wasn’t responding in the same way as other babies.

Just weeks after his birth, Harvey was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Septo Optic Dysplasia. Harvey suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, learning and behavioural difficulties.

‘Harvey touches the hearts of all those he meets’ – Katie Price

Talking about why she’s making the film, Katie explained: “Harvey has taken on every hurdle life has thrown at him – from birth, being told he would never see, to now drawing rainbows – he was told he would never be able to engage in everyday life, but is often the life and soul of the party.

“Harvey touches the hearts of all those he meets – his heart knows no bounds when giving out love and affection.

“Now he is 18, I have to start making vital decisions that will impact Harvey’s future that are different for most other parents. Harvey isn’t about to go to uni, travel the world on a gap year, or take his driving test. Harvey’s never even had a beer!

“Harvey is now an adult, and this is the most important time of his life, making the vital decisions, safeguarding his future and ensuring he has the tools for life that will give him the equal rights to live his life to the fullest.”

“For the first time I will be taking you behind the closed doors of mine and Harvey’s world. Experience a day in the life and what the future will look like for him and me. This is how we roll in Katie Price: Harvey & Me.”

Katie is hoping the new documentary will highlight what the realities are like for young disabled adults and their parents in this country. It will see her trying to side what’s best for Harvey’s future.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me is a one-hour documentary to be shown on BBC1. It’s not yet been revealed when it will be shown.