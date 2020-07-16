The Riverdale spin-off is coming to the UK...

Katy Keene is getting a UK release on the BBC, meaning we’ll finally be able to watch the Riverdale spin-off.

The series is based on the Archie’s Comics of the same name, and here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is Katy Keene about?

The series witnesses the highs and lows of fashion designer Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and “It Girl” Pepper Smith as they chase their dreams together in The Big Apple.

These aspiring artists take on the runway, recording studio and Broadway, as well as the New York social scene, where they soon find lasting friendship.

In addition, music plays a huge role in Katy Keene, as the cast express life in New York City through the medium of song and dance.

What does Katy Keene have to do with Riverdale?

This series is set five years after the events of Riverdale, and follows major characters from the Archie’s Comics series.

The most notable character is likely Josie McCoy, who was a Riverdale regular with her school band Josie and the Pussycats.

Who stars in Katy Keene?

Lucy Hale leads the cast, as bold, big-hearted and independent fashion designer Katy Keene.

She works as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, Lacy’s, but has much bigger dreams.

Speaking about her role, she revealed, “She’s very optimistic, very loving, very giving and she’s just trying to find her place in the world.

“Everyone in New York is always on the go and I’m the one person that’s just wide-eyed and smiling, but that’s her in a nutshell.”

Ashleigh Murray joins the cast, reprising her Riverdale role of Josie McCoy. In this series, she’s Katy’s friend who has left her small town and dreams of being a big musician.

Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez, otherwise known as Ginger, a bartender and performer looking to take his drag career to the next level.

And finally, Julia Chan stars as “It Girl” Pepper Smith, the life and soul of the party and a trendsetter, who dreams of being the next Andy Warhol.

How many seasons are there?

So far there’s only one season of the Riverdale spin-off, and it’s not yet known if it will be renewed for a second.

The CW sadly cancelled Katy Keene, but could there be a potential for it to be picked up elsewhere?

How many episodes are there?

The first season is made up of 13 episodes.

When can we watch it?

Katy Keene lands on BBC iPlayer from Saturday 25th July.