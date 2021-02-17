Keeping Faith season 3 first look image revealed as Eve Myles returns

Keeping Faith will be back soon for a final run

The BBC has released a first look image (main shot) for the third and final series of Keeping Faith, the award-winning series starring Eve Myles.

The Torchwood actress will be back as lawyer Faith Howells, who is trying to cope after her marriage break-up. And now she’s taking on an “emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill little boy”.

The BBC has teased that fans won’t have long to wait for the next run, saying that it was “due to air soon on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer”.

Along with Eve Myles, Bradley Freegard will return as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones is back as Steve Baldini. Joining the cast is Dinnerladies and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel actress Celia Imrie. Also appearing in the final series are Matthew Aubrey (Made in Dagenham, The Gospel Of Us), Bafta Award-winning actress Dame Sian Phillips, and presenter and actor Shaun Fletcher.

Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher was originally developed by S4C and has gone onto be a huge hit. Last year the BBC stated that series one and two of Keeping Faith had had over 33 million requests on iPlayer.

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews previously said: “Keeping Faith is a fantastic show and I’m delighted that it will return for a third series. A record breaker on iPlayer, it has a passionate following of fans and is characteristic of the high quality drama being produced in Wales right now and enjoyed by people across the UK. Looking ahead, the pace of great made-in-Wales telly shows no sign of slowing down.”

Amanda Rees, S4C Director of Content, previously said: “S4C is thrilled to see the return of Un Bore Mercher. This pioneering drama is hailed as one of S4C’s Originals, and the award-winning thriller, set in the heart of one of Wales’ most beautiful landscapes, has raised the profile of Welsh drama across the world.”

Keeping Faith series three is expected to hit our screens in the spring.