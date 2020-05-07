Keith Lemon says it’s a ‘shame’ Holly Willoughby won’t get a proper send off

Holly left Celebrity Juice after 12 years...

Keith Lemon said it’s “a shame” he won’t be able to say goodbye to Holly Willoughby in real life.

On Sunday, Holly announced she was leaving Celebrity Juice after 12 years.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Keith Lemon spoke about Holly’s departure from the ITV show.

Susanna Reid said, “It’s a shame because Holly is leaving Celebrity Juice isn’t she? And you can’t give her a proper send off.

“You’re going to have to do it over FaceTime or Skype.”

Keith replied, “Tonight’s her last show. Next we’ve got a programme which is looking back at Celebrity Juice. I have a chat with Holly and say goodbye to her.”

He added, “Yeah it is a shame that it’s virtual rather than in a studio because I do love hugging Holly Willoughby because she gives good hugs.”

Susanna then asked the comedian who’d be replacing Holly, to which he explained he had a meeting later to discuss it.

He said, “I’ve got a meeting about it today because we’ve got to get the right chemistry and everything.

“I don’t know who it is. I’ve seen a lot of names touted around. I saw Michelle Keegan was in for the running and she’s a lovely lady.”

He added, “But no one has been discussed, all that’s going to happen today.”

Following Holly Willoughby’s announcement, Keith Lemon took to Instagram to pay tribute to his co-star.

He wrote, “Love this woman. What an incredible sport. Always willing to get her hands dirty and join in. One of the boys but all woman.

“A wicked sense of humour and very easy to look at. Don’t look into her eyes though, cos she can make you do anything. What a lady! King of the ladies! The queen of the milk beasts!

“The one and only @hollywilloughby face of an angel but can have the potty mouth of… well me I guess. Super rad! Super nice! My mate! I salute all your wonderfulness. Massive hugs x”