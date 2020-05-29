Keith Lemon has spoken out on whether ITV’s Celebrity Juice will continue following Holly Willoughby’s exit

'Lots of names' being discussed, says Keith

Keith Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, has spoken out on the future of ITV’s Celebrity Juice.

The comedy show host has revealed whether the skit show will continue after the departure of panel head Holly Willoughby.

“If we get the combination right, it’ll come back and it’ll all be new and nice,” Keith said as he discussed the Celebrity Juice on the Heart Radio Breakfast Show earlier this week.

Speaking about who could replace This Morning’s Holly, Keith continued, “Lots of names have been put in a pot and sent to television people, to the TV big wigs, and I guess they’ll decide from the names that we have chosen.

“It’s not an easy job though do you know?” added the comedian. “It depends how drunk I am whether or not it’s easy. [But] it’s a good job. Holly will tell you it’s the funnest show that will ever happen.”

It comes after Holly Willoughby recently quit the show after 12 years, taking to her Instagram page with a collage of photos celebrating hilarious moments from her time there.

“Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos,” she wrote alongside the post. “I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

“Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.

“Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out.

“Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work… all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever… It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest… @keithlemon”.