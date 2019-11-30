Kelvin Fletcher wowed Strictly fans this evening.

The former Emmerdale star, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap for 20 years, impressed fans this evening as he danced the American Smooth on this week’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tonight’s episode of the TV dancing competition marked the quarter finals week for the show and the five remaining contestants, along with their professional dancing partners, took to the dance floor with sequences inspired apt for Musical week.

And Emmerdale’s Kelvin hit the dance floor with professional dancing partner Oti Mabuse to dance a Beauty and the Beast inspired American Smooth, which viewers have since praised.

However, although judges gave the soap star commendable comments, viewers were unhappy after they claimed that Kelvin was undermarked.

Taking to Twitter to express their frustration, fans raged that the contestant had not received the top score of 40, after judge Craig Revel Horwood only scored him a nine out of ten.

Speaking about the dance, which saw Kelvin and Oti dressed as Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston and Belle, one fan wrote, ‘Am I missing something? Why the 9 from Craig? I thought Kelvin & Oti’s Gaston dance was perfect #StrictlyComeDancing2019 #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.’

Another commented, ‘Is Craig saving his 10 for the final??? #Strictly’ while one added, ‘Craig is doing my head in #strictly.’

‘I’m sorry but THREE of the judges said that was perfect,’ vented another. ‘Yet Craig refuses to give it a 10! So yes, yet again, Kelvin and Oti are undermarked AGAIN! I’m not sure what Craig wants Kelvin to do? #Strictly.’

And even Craig’s fellow judges were left perplexed, with Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse arguing the judge’s stance.

“I completely disagree with you Craig,” said head judge Shirley, adding to the dancing pair, “you were absolutely in the pocket of the music, you were spot on with the timing!

“Your footwork was lovely, you did not complete too much rise.”