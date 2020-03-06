Kevin Clifton is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years

The Strictly legend is leaving the dance floor…

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton took to Twitter to share the sad news that he’s leaving the show, revealing that he will be focusing on other areas of his life and career.

He tweeted a love heart emoji alongside a long, heartfelt message where he reflected on his time on Strictly.

In his statement, Kevin wrote, “Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of five finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.”

He went on to further explain his reasons for leaving, adding, “After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

Kevin thanked many people for his time on Strictly Come Dancing, as he said, “I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

“Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world.”

The official Strictly Twitter account also confirmed the news, writing, “Sadly Kevin Clifton is leaving #Strictly after seven incredible years on the show. Join us in wishing him all the best, @keviclifton you’ll be sorely missed!”

Many people have sent him well-wishes following news of his departure, including BBC breakfast’s Mike Bushell.

Mike appeared on Strictly last year, and wrote, “Aw King Kev.@keviclifton will be massively missed. Such a talent such a presence embodying everything that @bbcstrictly is about + a wonderful human being. So supportive +back stage being the main way of watching football, rugby wrestling. Best of luck on next chapter kev.”

It Takes Two host Zoe Ball echoed this, adding, “KING KEV thank you for the telly gold. You will be so missed but know great adventures lie ahead for you @keviclifton”

Kevin Clifton was Strictly runner up for four years in a row during his first four series. He lifted the glitterball with now partner Stacey Dooley for the first time in 2018.