KIDNAP HORROR as Emmerdale legend Cain Dingle is held to ransom

Emmerdale hints at grave danger for Cain next week...

Emmerdale has revealed there is a shocking twist heading for Cain Dingle next week when he is kidnapped and held to ransom.

While it is usually Cain (Jeff Hordley) who is causing the trouble, this time it seems Mr Dingle is the one on the receiving end of someone’s wrath.

A spoiler tweet from Emmerdale has revealed that Cain is tied up and gagged while being held hostage in a barn.

It is left up to Cain’s ex, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) to find £5000 of ransom money to save Cain’s life.

But will she be able to raise the cash in time?

It’s no secret that Moira and Cain still have feelings for one another, so it is likely Moira will be racing against the clock to get her hands on the money.

Who wants Cain dead?

Emmerdale fans will know that Cain is no stranger to trouble.

But with an endless list of enemies, it is anyone’s guess who might be behind his kidnapping.

Could it be someone that he knows?

Or someone out to get revenge on one of his friends or family members?

Or could Cain’s mystery kidnapper be the same mysterious stranger that Charity bumps into next week?

The plot thickens

Charity is set to cheat on Vanessa after sharing a shock kiss with a mystery man who crashes into her car.

But after the speaks fly between the pair, Charity is surprised to hear a noise coming from the stranger’s car boot.

Could that be Cain trapped in the boot?

Moira’s estranged brother, Mackenzie is also set to arrive in the village next week.

Could he be the one to kidnap Cain?

One thing is for sure, there are plenty of twists and turns heading for Emmerdale.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.