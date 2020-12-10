Kiell Smith-Bynoe: ‘Ghosts feels pretty Christmassy!’

Kiell Smith-Bynoe on the spooky goings-on in the festive special of BBC1 comedy Ghosts

Christmas has arrived at Button House in BBC1 comedy Ghosts. But while the stately home’s owner Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) is trying to give the resident spooks a festive season to remember, husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) is in panic mode as his family is coming to stay.

Here, Kiell Smith-Bynoe tells us about the Ghosts Christmas special…

Are you pleased to have a Christmas special of Ghosts?

Kiell Smith-Bynoe: “It’s great and it feels pretty Christmassy! I’ve never done a Christmas special before. I’m not much of a Christmas person, I am close to a Grinch, but it’s exciting! I even wear a very comfortable reindeer outfit!”

Where do we find Mike?

KS: “Usually Mike’s never flustered but he’s rushing around to prove he’s the man of the mansion – well, the living man! But he reverts to the position he’s always had in the family and his sisters call him The Incredible Sulk! It’s important seeing a black family on screen at Christmas in a mainstream show, so I’m excited.”

And what is happening with the ghosts?

KS: “Lady Button [Martha Howe-Douglas’ Edwardian aristocrat] is fixated on the tree and The Captain [Ben Willbond’s World War Two soldier] wants to see the King’s speech and then remembers it’s now the Queen’s speech! But Julian [the trouserless MP played by Simon Farnaby] is faced with hauntings from the past. It takes him on an emotional journey…”

Is it hard to play the scenes with the ghosts and not look at them, because Mike can’t see them?

KS: “It is really difficult! In between takes, everyone’s just chatting. And then they call, “Action” and you’ll have to completely ignore eight people!”

Ghosts has been such a hit with different age groups. Why do you think that is?

KS: “I wasn’t sure how it was going to be received. But it’s silly fun for all the family. There’s something for everyone. Jennifer Saunders is vocal on Twitter about how much she loves it and so is the voice of Come Dine With Me, Dave Lamb! That was my favourite response! When Dave tweeted about Ghosts, I thought, “Right, I have made it!”

Kiell Smith-Bynoe stars in Ghosts on Wednesday 23 December on BBC1 at 8.30pm