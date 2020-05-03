KILLER CONFESSION on the cards for THIS Coronation Street favourite

Yasmeen Metcalfe calls the police to tell them she's killed her husband...

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Yasmeen Metcalfe’s living nightmare continue when she is charged following her attack on abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe.

Fans were left speechless after Yasmeen finally hit back in Friday night’s episode, after months and months of coercive abuse from her evil husband.

Coronation Street viewers will know that Yasmeen has been subjected to the most vile abuse from Geoff, from being forced to eat her own pet chicken, to being given an STI from Geoff’s nights spent with escorts.

However, Friday saw Geoff up to his old tricks once again when he made Yasmeen wear a silky red dress he’d bought for one of his escort friends to a night at the Bistro.

Poor Yasmeen hated every second of wearing the hideous dress, which couldn’t have been further from her usual style, but Geoff loved seeing her squirm, and he made a big scene about taking her home after she found out he’d given Sally and Tim money for their wedding.

But when the pair got home, Geoff’s horrendous behaviour continued, and as he belittled and verbally tortured Yasmeen, she was terrified when he came at her with a knife.

Convinced that she was in serious danger, Yasmeen grabbed the nearest bottle and lashed out at Geoff, leaving him out cold on the floor.

But next week’s Coronation Street sees Yasmeen calling 999 and telling them that she thinks she’s killed her husband.

It’s not long before the police arrive, and as the paramedics tend to Geoff, Yasmeen is taken to a police station.

Thankfully when she gets there, Imran is waiting for her – all thanks to Ryan who, knowing what Geoff is like, has called ahead.

The police head to the pub and ask Yasmeen’s friends about her, but Geoff has played his part in the whole situation to perfection, and soon everyone is painting Geoff as the victim instead of Yasmeen.

As the police search number 6 for evidence, little do they know they are being watched on Geoff’s CCTV… but thankfully Alya finally gets home from Spain and heads straight to the police station to be with her gran.

But as Alya pleads Yasmeen’s innocence and reveals exactly what Geoff is capable of, will anyone believe her?

Imran is stunned as the police charge Yasmeen… but what are they charging her for?

And what about Geoff? Has Yasmeen killed her husband? Or will he make a recovery?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.