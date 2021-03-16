Killing Eve creators confirm season four will be the LAST one

Sad news for Killing Eve fans!

Killing Eve is set to conclude next year, as the creators have confirmed that season four will be final instalment in Villanelle’s story.

The series has been a huge hit among fans, even winning BAFTAs for stars Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw.

But, all good things must come to an end, and the next season will tie up all the loose ends.

Going out with a bang

The announcement was posted to the official Killing Eve Twitter account, and read: “Anything worth having is worth the wait” alongside an 18 second video.

It also confirmed filming on the highly anticipated fourth season would take place in Summer 2021, and it will be released next year.

This news is bittersweet for fans, as everyone is excited to see what season four brings but news that there won’t be any more episodes after that is never nice!

Many of them have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the big announcement.…

Killing Eve has had some great talent attached to it over the years, with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge working as the head writer on the first season of the show, and Oscar-nominated Emerald Fennell writing the second season.

Suzanne Heathcote took over for the third run and finally Laura Neal will write the final instalment.

This follows the show’s tradition of having a new head writer each season.

According to Variety, Jodie Comer said: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for.

“Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride.

“Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this series one to remember!”

Season 4 of Killing Eve will air on BBC One next year. You can currently watch series 1-3 on BBC iPlayer.