Killing Eve confirms new writer from Sex Education is taking over show

Killing Eve has confirmed a new writer. The gripping BBC thriller has not yet even aired its third season, but the show has already revealed that it will getting a new writer for its fourth instalment.

And the storyteller boasts some impressive references.

Sex Education writer Laura Neal will take over writing the script for the show.

Laura will be taking the reigns from Suzanne Heathcote, who has scripted the upcoming third series of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer series.

Before Suzanne came into the picture, scriptwriter Emerald Fennell took responsibility for the explosive second series while the famous Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who was also responsible for the award-winning BBC show Fleabag) penned the first breakthrough series.

Of Laura’s new writer role, AMC president Sarah Barnett said: “Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it.

“We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance.

“Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

“Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything,” added the hit show’s executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

“She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”

Current writer Suzanne Heathcote also weighed in on the change, saying, “After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I’m so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent.

“I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura’s going to do with this world and the characters in it”.

Former writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have previously praised the show’s tradition to change writer each season, with executive producer Phoebe saying, “I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three.

“We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

Emerald added, “It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve. I think it’s cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show.

“Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat – I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next”.