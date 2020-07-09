Could it be murder on the dancefloor with the Villanelle actress?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is on for the autumn, in spite of previous fears that the coronavirus pandemic would mean fans would miss out on the BBC dance contest.

Following confirmation that loyal Strictly viewers will get their fix of glitter, glam and groove for the 16th year running, one celebrity in particular has been tipped to be the shining star of this year’s series.

Jodie Comer, who plays the ingeniously evil Villanelle on award winning spy drama Killing Eve, is shortlisted by bookies to be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up.

The Liverpudlian actress is also one of the front runners to reign victorious and get her hands on the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Bookmakers Coral have put the odds at 2-1 that Jodie will be one of the famous faces on this year’s Strictly.

“Given her role on Killing Eve, there may be a lot of social distancing on the dance floor from Jodie Comer’s partner on Strictly if she is a contestant on the show this year,” a Coral spokesman said.

This comes after it was confirmed that Strictly will be on for a limited run this year in light of the disruptions caused by the global health crisis .

“The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year.

“Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July,” bosses said in a statement.

“As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

Strictly will be back in the autumn.