The third series of the smash hit drama Killing Eve is currently getting fans of the show through lockdown.

The gritty BBC spy thriller has been taking the telly world by storm ever since the first series debuted back in 2018 and has converted thousands of viewers into serious fans of the two iconic women, famous for playing the Killing Eve leads.

Sandra Oh, who plays MI5 security officer Eve, and Jodie Comer, who plays deceptive Russian assassin Villanelle, are famed for their addictive on screen chemistry – and according to Sandra, the spark was there from the start.

Appearing via video link on the Graham Norton show, the Canadian actress spoke live from her LA home all about the relationship between her and Liverpudlian actress Jodie.

“When we first met and had our first read together I knew we had good chemistry,” she said.

“I could just tell because of the way we were listening together and I could actually feel the way we were reacting to each other.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra recently opened up about how the depth of the two character’s relationship is explored in the latest season of the globally successful show.

“Jodie and I have a profound relationship. At this point, having done three seasons, we trust each other when the magic is happening. That’s how we work it.

“We really dive into the relationship. We both understand there’s a lot of mystery between Eve and Villanelle and we play it as such,” she told The Sun.

“Usually what happens is, story-wise, Eve and Villanelle are kept apart and at a certain point they crash into each other then have their storyline together.”

BAFTA winner Jodie also spoke out about how the third season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s TV triumph is showing her murderous character in a new light.

“It becomes more apparent to me that the more we go on with each season, the more we can’t stick to formulas that may have worked in season 1.

“t’s hard to keep that up and it not get tedious. We have to grow with her. We have to listen to what it is she’s saying and what she’s experiencing. And I think that felt true to where she’s at right now.”