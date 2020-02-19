First look at Killing Eve series 3 sees a cunning new Villanelle disguise!

Jodie Comer’s ruthless assassin is coming back…

Killing Eve is returning for a third instalment, and the Beeb has shared teaser images showing key members of the cast.

Revealing the new snaps, BBC1 wrote, “When it comes to disguises… Villanelle doesn’t joke around. Here’s your first look at #KillingEve Series 3. Coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 🤡🕵️‍♀️”

One of these features a brand new Villanelle (Jodie Comer) disguise, which sees her and mysterious newcomer Felix (Stefan Iancu) wearing clown costumes and looking quite serious.

Another shows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) chopping meat, hinting to fans that she survived the fatal events of series two. After all, what’s Killing Eve without its titular character?

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle has previously spoken about Eve, telling Entertainment Weekly, “She’s a very, very bright woman who is good at whatever she decides to turn her hand to.

“She’s also very, very good at making dumplings. And Sandra turns out to be incredibly good at making dumplings — and at butchering, actually.”

Eve’s old boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) will appear too, but it’s not yet known why the two would be spending time together since Eve has decided to distance herself from MI6.

The full plot for the new series isn’t yet known, but it’s set to arrive in the US on 26th April. Unfortunately for UK fans we have to wait a bit longer, and we’re not expected to get the latest series until June.

We do know that Villanelle has begun a new life in Barcelona, but we’re sure it’ll be anything but relaxed, as chaos seems to follow her around wherever she goes.

With the first look pictures being very ambiguous; we’ll have to wait until it airs to find out just what’s going on. Can June hurry up please?

Killing Eve series 1 and 2 are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.