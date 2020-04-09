Killing Eve series three receives DIVIDED opinions from critics

The award-winning series returns next week...

Killing Eve series three is heading for our screens this month, and surprisingly the show has divided critics ahead of its anticipated release.

But despite the previous two series receiving critical acclaim, it seems the third appears to have divided critics.

The series is based on Luke Jennings’s Villanelle series of novels, following a cunning assassin.

In February it was confirmed that Sex Education writer Laura Neal would take over writing.

Series three picks up after the dramatic cliffhanger where Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shot Eve (Sandra Oh) in Rome.

But Eve survives, and finds herself in a thankless new job as she tries to evade the assassin.

Early critical response to the new series is in, and it’s clear many are divided by the recent series.

The Mirror’s Sara Wallis described Killing Eve series three as “heart-stoppingly brilliant with plenty of shocking deaths”.

Metro’s Tilly Pearce agrees, saying, “as hilarious, gripping and extra as ever”.

While, Flora Carr of the Radio Times thinks that the first episode of the third season “suffers in comparison to the heights of season one”, but she remains “hopeful” that the rest of the series will improve.

But no everyone is happy with the new season and some critics think the series may have run its course.

TV Guide’s Kaitlin Thomas says the show “now feels like a copy of its former self”.

The Independent’s Ed Cumming gave it a two star review, criticising it for growing “stale and predictable”. He also adds that it “doesn’t have much left to offer” beyond Comer’s performance.

In 2019, Jodie Comer won a BAFTA award for Leading Actress for her role as Villanelle and since then, her role has been a firm favourite among fans.

With viewers eagerly awaiting the series return, the wait is almost over. The hit show will return to BBC One on Sunday 19th April.

We have heard what the critics think, but what will fans make of the new episodes?

Killing Eve series three will be available to stream in the UK on iPlayer from 6am on Monday April 13th.

The series will also be shown on BBC One from Sunday 19th April at 9pm.